Warm up your next tailgate with this beer cheese soup recipe

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
(KMSP) Minneapolis - As the temperature drops, warm up before your next big game with a fall favorite: beer cheese soup.

Nordic Food Geek Patrice Johnson stopped by Good Day with a recipe sure to please any football fan.  

Beer Cheese Soup (Serves 6)

Ingredients:

- 4 to 6 tablespoon butter

- 1 yellow or white onion, chopped

- 2 celery stalks, chopped

- 1/2 red or yellow bell pepper, chopped

- 1 1/2 carrots, chopped

- 2 garlic cloves, minced

- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

- 4 cups chicken broth

- 12 ounces beer 

- 1 1/2 cups half-n-half

- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

- 2 teaspoons maple syrup

- 12 ounces sharp cheddar, grated

Directions:

- In large Dutch oven, melt butter over medium high heat. Add onion, celery, bell pepper, and carrots and saute, stirring frequently, until vegetables are just beginning to soften, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and a pinch of salt and pepper and cook an additional minute. Add flour and stir until all vegetables are coated and flour begins to smell nutty, about 3 to 5 additional minutes, lowering temperature if flour browns too quickly.

- Add chicken broth, beer, and half-n-half and bring soup to a gentle simmer. Simmer 15 minutes. 

- Stir in mustard, Worcestershire, maple syrup, and cheese. Remove from heat and use an immersion blender to puree (Alternatively, work in small batches to puree mixture in a food processor or blender.). Season to taste with salt and pepper. Garnish with nutmeg, fresh thyme (or dill), and a squeeze from fresh lemon half.