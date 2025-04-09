Warm spring allows Minnesotans to work on their lawns

The Brief University of Minnesota researchers say most Twin Cities lawns will begin growing in the next seven days. Crabgrass is expected to grow early. The University of Minnesota has more information on its online dashboard.



University of Minnesota researchers say most Twin Cities lawns will begin growing within the next week or so.

Warm spring, green grass

What they're saying:

Homeowners can now begin lightly raking out dead areas of their lawns and re-seeding dead patches in the ground.

"Most lawns are going to start greening up within the next week. We’re starting to get into higher soil temperature in the high 40s [to] low 50s and plants are just starting to grow for the spring," University of Minnesota Extension Educator Jon Trappe said.

"The biggest piece of advice is just to try to be patient to see what your lawn is doing, and try to respond to that," Trappe continued. "It’s not going to start growing and need to be mowed right away."

Concerns over a spring snowstorm

Dig deeper:

University of Minnesota Extension Educator Jon Trappe says even if we get more freezing weather or snowfall, there is no need to worry, because Minnesota’s grasses have adapted to handle our state’s shifting temperatures.

However, as of April 9, it is still too early to plant summer-blooming flowers or plants.

More information from the University of Minnesota can be found here.