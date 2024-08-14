Walz students praise instincts, bar owners criticizes COVID-19 decisions

The storm of an election is swirling around Gov. Tim Walz these days, but his former students seemingly have his back as service industry owners question previous decisions.

Previous policies

Every move he’s made is under scrutiny — from his school days, to his COVID-19 management.

There’s a microscope on him as he moves to the national stage, so his lockdown decisions are getting revisited. However, a lot of his former students are also stepping into frame to praise him.

The so-called "dad energy" has emanated from Walz dating back to his days as a Mankato West High School teacher.

"He was the first person I heard coined the term 'Who put the nickel in you?'" said Mankato West alumna and former Walz student Sarah Manes. "I must have been chatty that day."

His students remember him for a lot more than dad jokes, though.

They say he made them feel safe and helped them learn important lessons in school and in life.

"I think what I have in Tim Walz is a lot of trust because we saw that commitment to every single person," said Mankato West alumna and former Walz student Angie Brunner.

All but one of the former students at a Wednesday press conference admitted they planned to vote Democrat before Vice President Kamala Harris chose Walz as her running mate.

But the choice swayed independent voter Dan Clement.

"A lot of the other stuff that I may agree with, may not agree with, gets thrown out the window when it comes to Coach Walz," Clement said. "That man did a lot for me in my life."

Owners angered

Of course, teacher and governor are much different jobs and Gov. Walz angered a lot of Minnesota business owners by ordering closures during COVID-19.

Bar and restaurant owners especially still question his decisions that protected businesses deemed essential while theirs went under.

"When I faced these tyrannical leaders, if you will, there were no rights," said Lisa Hanson, who defied Walz's executive orders and reopened Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea in 2020. "I was stripped of all due process. I was even stripped of my defense in a court of law, an American court of law."

Hanson actually had her day in court, where she acted as her own attorney, and a judge punished her more harshly than prosecutors had asked.

She also lost an appeal.

Social media posts in the last 24 hours show video of the National Guard in Minneapolis and posters are claiming they were ordered there by Walz to ensure residents adhered to COVID-19 lockdown orders.

That is not true. The videos are from late May 2020 when there were riots after George Floyd's murder.

In 2022, Walz defended his decisions, but acknowledged to FOX 9 that closing non-essential businesses and keeping kids away from schools were imperfect solutions to near impossible problems.

"There was going to be no good outcome of COVID-19 other than protect as many lives as you could," he said.

And his former students say Walz hasn’t changed a bit.

His instinct to protect people shined through at Mankato West, and throughout his political career.

"It's fantastic to see he hasn't let it go to his head," said Mankato West alumnus and former Walz student Nate Hood. "And, just one more thing. Go Scarlets!"

The group of Mankato West alumni will raise money and campaign for their former teacher here in Minnesota and also in swing states.