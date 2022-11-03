Walz, Jensen have different campaign strategies in final days

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen both said Thursday that they would accept the results of next week's election as their final get-out-the-vote efforts come into focus.

Walz met Thursday with eight suburban mayors who support his re-election for a roundtable about crime and will head on a bus tour with other DFL candidates Friday morning. Meanwhile, Jensen is campaigning separately from GOP attorney general candidate Jim Schultz, who is faring better than Jensen in public polls.

Walz leads Jensen, while Schultz is tied with or ahead of DFL incumbent Keith Ellison in the attorney general's race.

"We're going to win Tuesday, and I'm going to be back again with the lieutenant governor for the next four years," Walz told reporters. Asked why he was so sure, Walz said he was confident in his campaign's turnout efforts, and said Jensen's closing argument about bringing Iowa-style conservative policies to Minnesota wouldn't resonate.

Four years ago, Walz defeated Republican Jeff Johnson by 295,000 votes. He won Hennepin and Ramsey counties by more than 340,000 votes, a margin that Jensen must improve upon.

Jensen plans several suburban stops Friday and Saturday, including one with Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. He has spent the past two days holding outstate rallies, including one in Litchfield on Thursday afternoon.

"We're going to take the fight to Tim Walz," Jensen told supporters, while standing on what he said was a beer barrel so the crowd could see him. "We are going to win. And when we do, we are going to heal Minnesota. And when we do that, we're never looking back."

Win or lose, Walz said Thursday that he wants a post-election special session over a $400 million public safety package that never passed this spring. Walz has frequently sought a special session but hasn't called one because of a stalemate with the divided Legislature over what to do.

Accepting the results

Without anyone asking at his Edina stop, Walz said he would honor the election results.

"However this turns out, I will accept the results of the election, and I will work to help either our administration move forward, or the new administration move forward," he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Jensen gave a one-word answer when asked on WCCO Radio.

"Yes," he said, when the host asked him if he'd accept the results.