Walz-Ellison impeachment investigation resolution rejected in committee

The Brief The House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee rejected a resolution that would have authorized an impeachment investigation against Gov. Walz and Attorney General Ellison. Last month, Republicans introduced impeachment resolutions against both Walz and Ellison. Given the makeup of the legislature, impeachment of either Walz or Ellison is unlikely and removal is nearly impossible.



A resolution intended to launch an impeachment investigation into Gov. Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison failed to move forward in committee on Wednesday.

Impeachment investigation

What we know:

The House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee took up a resolution that would have launched an impeachment investigation into Gov. Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The resolution would have allowed for the committee to hold hearings, receive testimony, perform subpoenas, and use other powers as part of the investigation.

The vote on Wednesday failed on a split 8-8 vote.

Impeachment attempt

Big picture view:

In March, Republican lawmakers introduced two House resolutions for the impeachment of Governor Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The resolutions point to alleged "corrupt conduct" by both Walz and Ellison. The resolution stated on the House floor also accused Ellison of "crimes and misdemeanors."

What we don't know:

It's not clear how the failed resolution on Wednesday will impact the process for Republicans seeking impeachment of Walz and Ellison. Republicans speaking Wednesday afternoon said they planned to move forward with the impeachment resolutions.

Regardless, given the makeup of the legislature, impeachment of either official is extremely unlikely and removal of either official is likely impossible. For an impeachment, Republicans would need to earn a majority vote in the House.

For removal, they would need a supermajority vote in the Senate. The House is currently split and the DFL holds a one-seat majority in the Senate.