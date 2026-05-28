Black bears caught on Blink camera wandering Elk River neighborhood

The Brief A pair of black bears were spotted on a Blink camera wandering around an Elk River neighborhood earlier this month. It happened during the early-morning hours of May 15 on the north-west side of the city, near Lake Orono. Jason Olson says it's the first time he's ever seen bears on his property.



Elk River resident Jason Olson got quite the surprise during a recent check of his Blink camera.

Black bears wander Elk River

Caught on camera:

Olson’s Blink camera captured a couple of black bears wandering in his driveway during the early-morning hours of May 15, 2026. The bears were on the west side of Elk River, northwest of Lake Orono.

Olson says this is the first time he’s ever seen bears in his neighborhood.

The two were relatively harmless, simply wandering around the driveway before heading to a birdfeeder.

One stands up and reaches in an effort to get food from the feeder.