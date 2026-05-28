Black bears caught on Blink camera wandering Elk River neighborhood
ELK RIVER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Elk River resident Jason Olson got quite the surprise during a recent check of his Blink camera.
Black bears wander Elk River
Caught on camera:
Olson’s Blink camera captured a couple of black bears wandering in his driveway during the early-morning hours of May 15, 2026. The bears were on the west side of Elk River, northwest of Lake Orono.
Olson says this is the first time he’s ever seen bears in his neighborhood.
The two were relatively harmless, simply wandering around the driveway before heading to a birdfeeder.
One stands up and reaches in an effort to get food from the feeder.