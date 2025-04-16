Expand / Collapse search

Waite Park murder-suicide details released by authorities

By
Published  April 16, 2025 6:32pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Generic Police Lights (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Police have released the autopsy reports for two people found dead after a murder-suicide in Waite Park.
    • A 5-year-old child and an 8-year-old child were in the home at the time, but were not hurt.
    • A man from St. Cloud and a woman from Waite Park were found dead inside.

WAITE PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement officials have released the autopsy reports for the two people found dead inside a Waite Park home after a reported murder-suicide. 

Two children who were inside the home during the shooting, ages 5 and 8, were not harmed. 

READ MORE: 2 found dead inside a home after gunshots were fired in Waite Park

Waite Park murder-suicide

Big picture view:

Police say they responded to the home in the 200 block of 10th Avenue North around 2:12 p.m. when officers across the street on a separate call heard gunshots.

Officers say two children, 5 and 8 years old, ran out of the home and reported the shooting. The children were then placed in a squad vehicle for their safety. 

Police then entered the home, where they found a man and woman shot dead inside, along with multiple firearms.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as 36-year-old Janet Vercruysse of Waite Park, who was killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Demico Elyea Goss of St. Cloud, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

The Source: This information used information shared by the Waite Park Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyWaite Park