Waite Park murder-suicide details released by authorities

Law enforcement officials have released the autopsy reports for the two people found dead inside a Waite Park home after a reported murder-suicide.

Two children who were inside the home during the shooting, ages 5 and 8, were not harmed.

Police say they responded to the home in the 200 block of 10th Avenue North around 2:12 p.m. when officers across the street on a separate call heard gunshots.

Officers say two children, 5 and 8 years old, ran out of the home and reported the shooting. The children were then placed in a squad vehicle for their safety.

Police then entered the home, where they found a man and woman shot dead inside, along with multiple firearms.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as 36-year-old Janet Vercruysse of Waite Park, who was killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Demico Elyea Goss of St. Cloud, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.