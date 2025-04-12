2 found dead inside a home after gunshots were fired in Waite Park

The Brief Two people were found dead inside a home in Waite Park after gunshots were fired Saturday afternoon. Two children were in the home at the time of the incident but were unharmed. No officers fired their weapons, and police say there is no threat to the public.



Two people were found dead inside a home after gunshots were fired in Waite Park Saturday afternoon.

Gunshots fired in Waite Park

What we know:

According to Waite Park police, officers from multiple agencies responded to a home in the 200 block of 10th Avenue North around 2 p.m. on reports of gunshots fired.

At the scene, two children left the home unharmed, police said.

Law enforcement entered the home and found two people dead.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Scene Team was requested to the scene to assist.

No officers discharged their weapons, authorities said. There is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the incident.

Police say the victim's identity will be released at a later time.