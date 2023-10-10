Voyageurs Wolf Project offers glimpse of moose, fall colors in northern Minnesota

Moose and fall foliage were captured in stunning aerial photos taken by the Voyageurs Wolf Project in northern Minnesota.

On its Facebook page Monday, the Voyageurs Wolf Project shared pictures of five moose in the beautiful fall foliage while conducting their aerial beaver survey.

One photo shows a moose walking through a field followed by its calf and another moose. Another photo captured a calf and its mother lying down in beaver meadow.

Moose are the largest animal in Minnesota and are typically found in the northern region of the state. It is currently mating season for moose, which starts in mid-September and lasts until mid-October, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

In addition to the moose, the aerial survey also captured stunning photos of the changing leaves in northern Minnesota. While most of the northern parts of the state are past peak, some areas are still at peak colors. The Twin Cities metro area is currently between 25-50% for peak fall colors.

