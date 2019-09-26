Volunteers needed for tornado cleanup in Wheaton, Wisconsin

article

Volunteers are needed to help with cleanup this weekend after an EF-3 tornado left a trail of damage near Wheaton, Wisconsin.

Cleanup will take place on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office and Chippewa County Emergency Management. There will not be organized field crews doing cleanup on Friday because town officials will be using that day to contact property owners to create plans for the weekend.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, volunteers can arrive at the Wheaton Fire Department to register and receive their assignment.

Officials are asking residents and volunteers to be careful when using chainsaws and other equipment. Injuries can occur around damaged trees and other debris.