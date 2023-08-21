Expand / Collapse search
Volunteers assist in search for missing pilot in northern Minnesota

By Leyden Streed
Minnesota
COOK COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Volunteers assisted law enforcement in searching for a missing pilot in northern Minnesota on Monday. 

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said Denny Pechacek went missing on Friday night after taking off in an ultralight aircraft near 30 Flutereed Road and never returned. The plane was last seen near Hammer Road in Hovland, Minnesota. 

Law enforcement and Minnesota State Patrol assisted in a search that night but didn't find Pechacek or the aircraft. 

As a next step in the search and rescue, the sheriff's office issued a ground search for volunteers to spend the day searching "rugged, brushy terrain" on foot. Authorities requested the volunteers be prepared with food and water, be familiar with using a map and compass, and dress appropriately for the terrain. Volunteers were asked to preregister before participating in the search. 

Authorities ask anyone who saw the aircraft on Friday to call the Cook County Sheriff's Office at 218-387-3030 or via email at pat.eliasen@co.cook.mn.us.