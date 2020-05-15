Volunteer firefighter arrested for allegedly starting 3 grass fires in western Wisconsin

A volunteer firefighter in western Wisconsin is facing possible arson charges after authorities say he set multiple grass fires over the past month, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Department.

Thursday, deputies arrested the 32-year-old Barron man. Officials say the man set three grass fires in the Barron Fire District, one of which he responded to as a volunteer fireman.

The man has been suspended from the Barron Fire Department.

He is being held in the Barron County Jail on suspicion of arson and reckless endangering safety. Formal charges are pending by the Barron County District Attorney's Office.

