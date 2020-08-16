Voices for Change: Twin Cities-based Project Diva International expands its reach

article

For more than 10 years, the Twin Cities area nonprofit Project Diva International has helped to shape the lives of black girls in Minnesota.

In the wake of unrest in the Twin Cities this summer and a renewed call for social justice, the organization is working to reach more girls across the globe.

FOX 9’s Bisi Onile-Ere highlighted Project Diva in this week’s Voices for Change segment.

