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Vikings re-sign quarterback Carson Wentz

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 19, 2026 11:13am CDT
Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9
Vikings QB Carson Wentz: 'It's been a whirlwind'

Vikings QB Carson Wentz: 'It's been a whirlwind'

Carson Wentz spoke with reporters on Thursday from TCO Performance Center for the first time since working out and signing with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent. Wentz, a former North Dakota State star, is working to be the No. 2 quarterback behind J.J. McCarthy.

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Vikings announced they have agreed to terms with quarterback Carson Wentz.
    • Wentz started five games last season for Minnesota before a season-ending shoulder surgery. 
    • He also spent the last season as a backup to J.J. McCarthy. 

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Quarterback Carson Wentz will return to the Minnesota Vikings after signing a one-year deal with the team. 

Carson Wentz re-signs with Minnesota Vikings

What they're saying:

The Minnesota Vikings announced the deal on Thursday, adding to the team's options going into the new season. 

Kyler Murray also signed a one-year contract last week, adding competition for quarterback J.J. McCarthy.  

Wentz will now serve as a back-up for both Murray and McCarthy.

Wentz started five games last season for Minnesota before a season-ending shoulder injury. 

The team went 2-3 in his starts, and Wentz also completed 65.1% of his passes for 1,216 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Source: This story uses information from by FOX 9 reporters and FOX Sports. 

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