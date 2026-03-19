Vikings re-sign quarterback Carson Wentz

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings announced they have agreed to terms with quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz started five games last season for Minnesota before a season-ending shoulder surgery. He also spent the last season as a backup to J.J. McCarthy.



Quarterback Carson Wentz will return to the Minnesota Vikings after signing a one-year deal with the team.

Carson Wentz re-signs with Minnesota Vikings

What they're saying:

The Minnesota Vikings announced the deal on Thursday, adding to the team's options going into the new season.

Kyler Murray also signed a one-year contract last week, adding competition for quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Wentz will now serve as a back-up for both Murray and McCarthy.

Wentz started five games last season for Minnesota before a season-ending shoulder injury.

The team went 2-3 in his starts, and Wentz also completed 65.1% of his passes for 1,216 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions.