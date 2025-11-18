Vikings-Packers tug of war moves to Wisconsin after MnDOT ban

The Brief The Vikings-Packers rivalry has sparked a tug-of-war event between fans. The event raised $4,000 for first responders last year. MnDOT has denied the use of the Stillwater Lift Bridge for the event this year.



The Vikings-Packers rivalry has inspired a tug-of-war event that pits fans against each other across state lines.

Border battle tug-of-war event moves to Wisconsin

What we know:

The tug-of-war event, which took place on the Stillwater Lift Bridge last year, drew 150 participants and raised $4,000 for first responders.

However, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has decided not to support recurring events on the bridge, citing its focus on transportation rather than event organizing.

Ryan Nelson from Guv's Place in Hudson has arranged for the event to be held on the Old Toll Bridge in Hudson this year.

The change could benefit local businesses in Wisconsin by drawing crowds to the area.

The backstory:

Cory Buettner from Leo's Grill and Malt Shop explained that the event is a fun competition between Vikings and Packers fans.

Despite the change in venue, organizers hope to return to the Stillwater Lift Bridge in the future, with Stillwater's mayor hoping to convince the state to let Stillwater take over event permitting.

Nelson expressed that while he's not entirely upset about the change, he would be if the event were permanently banned from the Lift Bridge.

Buettner remains hopeful for a compromise that would allow the event to return to its original location.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if MnDOT will reconsider their decision in the future or if the event will continue to be held in Wisconsin indefinitely.