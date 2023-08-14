Video: Minors in stolen car lead police on chase, crash into tree in Edina

Two stolen cars led police on a chase Saturday morning that ended with one vehicle crashing into a tree.

Just after 9 a.m., police spotted the Kia and Toyota Camry near Highway 212 and Prairie Center in Eden Prairie. The pursuit continued on Highway 62, and eventually, Edina police deployed stop sticks, and the Kia crashed into a tree.

Four juveniles were inside and taken to the hospital, but the extent of any injuries is unknown.

The second stolen car continued on while officers stopped at the crash. It's not known how many people were in that car, or if it was located.