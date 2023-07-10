Minnesota National Guard member fired live rounds during 2020 unrest: Video

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released video of an incident in which a Minnesota National Guard member fired live rounds during the unrest following the murder of George Floyd.

The video is from the evening of May 31, 2020, and shows several Guard members firing "less-lethal" rounds at a car they say was driving in a way they say risked the safety of others. As the car drove around the back of the Marriott on the West Bank near Interstate 35W, it was shot at with marking rounds meant to help identify the car.

One National Guard member can be heard firing a live round that ended up hitting the hotel. The round did not hit or injure anyone.

Additionally, the Hennepin County Attorney viewed the available material and deiced the incident did not meet the requirement for criminal charges.