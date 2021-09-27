Victor the dog returned home after car he was in was stolen from parking lot

Victor the dog, missing after his owner's car was stolen, has been found safe.

Friday afternoon, Victor was sitting in his owner Lucas Albers’ car in the parking lot of the Richfield Liquor store on Cedar Avenue, when a man jumped in the car and sped off.

Albers was checking out of the store at the time and witnessed the incident.

Monday morning Richfield Police and Albers said Victor is back home safe after a man found him walking through a park in St. Paul around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Albers said that outside of Victor being a little thirsty and tad stinky, he was in good health.