Sartell apartment fire victims identified; possible murder-suicide

Following an investigation into an apartment fire in Sartell, Minnesota, authorities have released the names of the adult male and infant victims.

According to police, on Jan. 19 fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on the 300 block of 11th Avenue East shortly after 8 p.m.

An update provided by the Sartell Police Department on Jan. 26 identified the victims of the fire as Caleb Allen Clark, 24, and Hazel Kaloni Clark, 4 months.

According to police, it's believed that Clark died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. Hazel Clark’s death is being investigated as a homicide and her cause of death is pending further testing.