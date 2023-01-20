Man, baby died following apartment fire in Sartell, Minnesota

The Sartell Police Department says an infant and a man were killed in an apartment fire on Thursday.

The police say fire crews responded to an apartment building on the 300 block of 11th Ave East shortly after 8 p.m.

The crew evacuated the building and extinguished the fire. While crews searched the building, they found a dead man inside an apartment. An infant was also found in the apartment and transported to a hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.