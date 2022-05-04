Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
12
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:30 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Polk County, Polk County, Red Lake County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County

Victim with 'mobility issues' unable to escape Maple Grove fire

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:22PM
Maple Grove
FOX 9
A home badly damaged by fire in Maple Grove article

A fire burned through a home in Maple Grove (FOX 9)

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire that ripped through a home in Maple Grove, Minnesota on Wednesday left one person with mobility issues dead, firefighters say.

Crews were called to the home on Nathan Lane North, located just off 101 Avenue North just north of Plymouth, at around 1 p.m. As crews arrived, they learned a person was trapped inside the home as flames burned inside the structure.

Because of the intensity of the fire, crews were unable to attempt a rescue before knocking down the flames, the department says. Sadly, one person was unable to escape the fire. Officials say initial reports are that the victim was older and had "mobility issues."

The investigation into the fire is currently underway.