article

A fire that ripped through a home in Maple Grove, Minnesota on Wednesday left one person with mobility issues dead, firefighters say.

Crews were called to the home on Nathan Lane North, located just off 101 Avenue North just north of Plymouth, at around 1 p.m. As crews arrived, they learned a person was trapped inside the home as flames burned inside the structure.

Because of the intensity of the fire, crews were unable to attempt a rescue before knocking down the flames, the department says. Sadly, one person was unable to escape the fire. Officials say initial reports are that the victim was older and had "mobility issues."

The investigation into the fire is currently underway.