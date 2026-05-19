Veteran Amos Ferrier killed in south Minneapolis car theft, 2 arrests made

The Brief Friends and coworkers are mourning Amos Ferrier, a veteran killed during an attempted car theft in south Minneapolis. Ferrier was known for helping other veterans readjust to life after combat and worked at Rick’s Coffee Bar. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said two women were arrested in St. Paul on Tuesday in connection with Ferrier's death.



Friends and coworkers are remembering Amos Ferrier, a veteran and community leader, after he was killed during an attempted car theft in south Minneapolis.

Friends, coworkers honor Amos Ferrier’s life, legacy

What we know:

Ferrier was at Every Third Saturday, the nonprofit that runs Rick’s Coffee Bar, for a graduation ceremony on Friday when he confronted two people trying to steal his pickup truck. Police say as the suspects tried to drive away, Ferrier ended up on the hood of their car and was carried about a block before being thrown from the vehicle and hitting his head on the pavement.

He died at HCMC two days later.

Tom McKenna, co-founder of Every Third Saturday, said, "He was full of life. You always knew when Amos was in the room."

McKenna added, "The mood is pretty upbeat. We want to reflect on his life, and still, we have to mourn."

Friends say Ferrier was a big guy with a big laugh and an even bigger heart. The coffee shop where he helped veterans get back on their feet is now closed due to the loss of a man who felt like family.

Ferrier’s impact on the veteran community

Why you should care:

Ferrier was an Army combat medic who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and was credited with saving multiple lives. He continued his service back home as the internship director for the coffee shop, helping other veterans develop job skills after leaving the military.

"He loved seeing people grow and seeing people get better and become better versions of themselves. And he brought that out in people," said McKenna.

A makeshift memorial now sits in front of Rick’s Coffee Bar on what would have been Ferrier’s 39th birthday. Friends and family are trying to figure out how to move on without him.

McKenna said, "It hit like a punch in the gut that it had actually happened. And he was actually gone. It was a tough moment."

He also said, "That's a huge, huge loss." McKenna added, "I feel like it was senseless, it didn't have to happen."

MPD arrests 2, investigation continues

Local perspective:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said two females were arrested Tuesday in St. Paul in connection with the incident, and have been booked into the Hennepin County Jail.

Ferrier’s death remains an open and active investigation. They are urging anyone with information to contact them.