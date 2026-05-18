Man thrown from vehicle confronting auto theft dies days later

The Brief A 38-year-old man died after an attempt to stop an auto theft last week. Minneapolis Police say the suspects fled after the man was thrown from their vehicle. No arrests have been made as of Monday, May 18.



Police are investigating after a man died from injuries he suffered while confronting suspects during an attempted auto theft in south Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police respond to reported auto theft, injury

What we know:

Minneapolis police say officers were called to the 5400 block of 43rd Avenue South around 1:35 p.m. on May 15, for what was first reported as a personal injury accident.

At the scene, they found a 38-year-old man unconscious in the street after being thrown from a vehicle. The man was given immediate medical aid and taken by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say that preliminary details indicate the man confronted two people trying to steal his vehicle. The suspects ran to their own car, and as they tried to get away, the man was either struck by their vehicle or jumped onto the hood.

Police say the suspects drove off evasively, causing the man to be thrown from the hood and suffer a serious head injury.

The suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

Why you should care:

Police say they were notified on Sunday, May 17, that the victim had died from his injuries.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

What they're saying:

"This is a tragic event that has devastated a family and shocked the community," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said in an update on Monday. "The reckless disregard for the value of human life shown in this case is horrifying, and those responsible should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

What's next:

MPD homicide investigators say they are working to gather further evidence.

So far no arrests have been made.