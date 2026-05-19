Things to do in Minnesota: Memorial Day weekend (May 22-25)

Memorial Day weekend is on the horizon, which means most of us get an extra day to enjoy before we head back to work next week.

Here’s a look at what’s going on around the Twin Cities for Memorial Day weekend, a good opportunity to honor our military for giving their lives to serve our country.

Fort Snelling National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

May 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fort Snelling National Cemetery

Free and open to the public

Head to Fort Snelling from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to explore the grounds and discover the story behind this historic location. Learn stories of the military fort and its surrounding area, home to a wide history that includes Native peoples, trade, soldiers and veterans, enslaved people, immigrants, and the changing landscape.

Honor military at Lakewood Cemetery

May 25, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Free and open to the public

Visit Lakewood Cemetery for a special Memorial Day ceremony. The ceremony takes place on Monday, May 25, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Following the ceremony, stick around the grounds for music, refreshments, and activities for the whole family, including a new Welcome Center, Trolley Tours and a Flower Tent.

The grounds will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Memorial Day events are free and open to the public.

Utepils Brewing hosts Utepalooza

May 22-24

Utepils Brewing

A three-day summer kickoff at Utepils Brewing featuring local rock bands, food trucks, and a diverse lineup of beers and craft seltzers.

Memorial Day Shuck Fest & Rib Smoke

May 24, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Animales Barbecue Co.

No advance tickets required

Hosted by Animales Barbeque Co., this weekend's feast features hundreds of oysters, massive amounts of ribs, and live music by Al Church. No advance tickets required.

Alpha Car Show

May 24, 4-8 p.m.

Farmer's Market Annex – 200 East Lyndale Avenue, Minneapolis

The Alpha Car Show, the premier automotive experience in Minneapolis, returns in 2026 — bigger and more dynamic.

A car enthusiast's dream at the Farmers Market Annex displaying classic and custom cars, alongside shopping, food, and community.

George Floyd — Rise & Remember Festival

May 23-25

George Floyd Square

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd died in an incident involving the Minneapolis Police Department. His death was a spark that woke up the world to racial equality.

Floyd will be remembered May 25 on the six-year anniversary of his death. Weekend events include a candlelight vigil, a Night of Honor, and a street festival that continues to highlight the role of community-rooted healing and art as activism. The vision is that this experience inspires people to rise to the occasion to come together in the community and build racial justice and equity.