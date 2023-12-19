Second defendant to face trial in St. Paul alleyway murder convicted by jury

The verdict is in for the second man to face trial in the murder of a St. Paul man killed in a robbery turned homicide in December 2022 as he walked home from work.

Detwan Allen was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder in the murder of Alex Becker.

Allen was one of three men charged in Becker's murder last December. Becker was gunned down in an alley along Lawson Avenue as he walked home from work. Prosecutors alleged Allen, Shaun Travis, and Arteze Kinerd were working together to rob Becker before shots were fired. Becker was shot six times and killed just steps away from his mother's home.

However, at trial earlier this month, Travis was acquitted by a judge during a bench trial on murder charges. Kinerd's case is still going through the courts.

Sentencing for Allen will happen at a later date.