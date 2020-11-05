Vehicle hits jogger, drives into Lake Harriet in Minneapolis

article

A vehicle hit a jogger and drove into Lake Harriet after the driver either suffered a medical emergency or was impaired, according to an official with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a vehicle veered off of Lake Harriet Parkway north of Roseway Road and hit a jogger and then drove into Lake Harriet.

Bystanders rescued the driver from the vehicle, which was sinking into the lake. The jogger suffered “non-critical” injuries. Crews took both the jogger and driver to the hospital to be evaluated.

Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol is on scene to remove the vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, the minivan came to a stop about 20 feet out in the lake in about 3 to 4 feet of water.

The case remains under investigation.