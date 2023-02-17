Vehicle drives into Monticello Community Center, no injuries reported

The Monticello Community Center will reopen Friday after authorities responded to a vehicle crashing through its doors Thursday.

Wright County deputies and the Monticello Fire Department responded to the Community Center on the 5050 block of Walnut Street after a vehicle had driven through the east doors near Monticello City Hall, according to a press release,

City staff and residents within the building were unharmed.

Following a preliminary investigation by a structural engineer and the city’s department of building safety, the building is said to be structurally sound. Operations will resume at the community center, city hall, and the senior center on Friday, the release said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.