Vandal stole $15K sculpture in Mankato; police seek help identifying him

Mankato Police are looking for help identifying the suspect who damaged and stole a sculpture in the city early Saturday morning.

Police said the male suspect took all but the foot portion of the "Endeavor" sculpture on Hickory Street at about 12:24 a.m. on Saturday, October 29.

The sculpture is part of the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour and is valued at $15,000.

CityArt is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mankato Department of Public Safety at 507-387-8780.