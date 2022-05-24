Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting: How to help, where to donate blood

The United States is still in shock following the mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school. Many are wondering what they can do to can help the community of Uvalde.

The shooting left 19 children and two adults dead on Tuesday. Governor Greg Abbott later said authorities killed the 18-year-old lone gunman.

Eva Mireles, a 44-year-old, fourth-grade teacher, was identified as one of the victims of the deadly shooting, though most of the individuals were not immediately identified by authorities.

The deceased children are said to be 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders, approximately 7, 8 and 9-year-olds.

The shooting in Texas came less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime.

It was also the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade-school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

How to help, where to donate blood

Donate through GoFundMe

The crowdfunding website GoFundMe has set up a central donation page for family aid.

Where you can donate blood

Texans are being asked to donate blood, if they can, following the mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in critical need of blood donations following the mass shooting. The blood bank sent over at least 15 units to victims at Uvalde Memorial Hospital, but its supply is running out, according to KSAT.

An emergency blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Herby Ham Activity Center in Uvalde. Walk-in donations are welcome, according to the blood bank.

Click here to schedule an appointment.

University Health also shared information about blood donations being needed.

The hospital said it has four victims from the mass shooting:

66-year-old woman, critical condition

10-year-old girl, critical condition

10-year-old girl, good condition

9-year-old girl, fair condition

"If you are looking for ways to help, please consider donating blood," University Health said in a tweet. "Your donation can help ensure we have supplies immediately available for the victims of this tragic shooting."

Donations can be scheduled online or by calling 210-358-2812.

The American Red Cross released the following statement after the mass shooting:

"The thoughts and deepest sympathies of the entire American Red Cross family are with the people of Uvalde and those affected by the tragic shooting on May 24. The Red Cross and its volunteers continue to coordinate our efforts with the Department of Public Safety, the City of Uvalde, and Uvalde County to assist family members of the victims.

We appreciate the outpouring of support and of community members reaching out to the Red Cross to offer their help during this challenging moment. At this time, we have all the resources and assistance we need. We will continue to coordinate with local officials and community partners to determine how we can best support the Uvalde community in the days and weeks ahead."