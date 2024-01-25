USPS audit: Minnesota, North Dakota struggle with delivery times

Audits performed on the United States Postal Services (USPS) in both Minnesota and North Dakota have found deficiencies across several key efficiency factors, causing delayed mail and other issues for residents.



The USPS Inspector General performed audits at the St. Paul Processing and Distribution Center, as well as three delivery units serviced in the St. Paul region during the week of Nov. 13, 2023. The delivery stations included branches in Apple Valley, New Brighton and Eagan.

The audits found that the Apple Valley, New Brighton and Eagan branches all had deficiencies identified in the categories of delayed mail, package scanning, carrier timekeeping and property conditions.

Photos provided to FOX 9 show piles of Amazon packages at the Bemidji post office. (Supplied)

Minnesota's lawmakers have since set their sights on the USPS delivery issues that have since persisted across the state.



"The Postal Service Inspector General’s audit reports on St. Paul and south metro mail service are alarming and confirm what we’ve been hearing from constituents. Delayed mail and failures to report it, package delivery issues, and systemic understaffing are just the beginning," said U.S. Sen. Tina Smith in a statement. "This report confirms the reports of hundreds of Minnesotans that there are deep and systemic issues in the state. In December, I asked the Inspector General to expand the scope of their investigations in Minnesota so we can get to the bottom of these issues, and I am grateful that they will do so in the coming months."

U.S. Reps. Angie Craig and Pete Stauber are also leading a Minnesota House delegation in a bipartisan call for an investigation into USPS service in the Minnesota-North Dakota postal district.

"Over the course of the last year and a half, we have heard from thousands of constituents who are disappointed with their mail service. Some have been without mail service for days at a time, while others report consistently lost mail or egregiously slow delivery for First Class Mail," they wrote in a joint statement.

FOX 9 has previously reported on residents complaining about receiving either late mail, or none at all for weeks on end.