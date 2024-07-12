USA Cup Weekend soccer tournament begins in Blaine amid hot, steamy weather

Every year, teams from all over the world come to Blaine to play in the USA Cup.

It is expected to be hot this weekend for USA Cup Weekend, but that is not deterring families from supporting their players in the tournament.

"I mean it is a little concern, but the tournament really does a good job at making sure they have water breaks and enough time, so hopefully we can make that manage," said Angie Conto, a soccer mom from Milwaukee.

The tournament grew quickly, hosting about 70 teams when it started in 1985. The tournament is now set to welcome more than 1,200 teams from all states in the country along with 70 other countries being represented. This is projected to bring in 16,000 competing players and 25,000 visitors daily.

City leaders in Blaine say the estimated economic impact from visitors during this time is $28.6 million, while adding that local spending boosts the overall economic impact to $36.4 million.

Visitors can get the full experience this weekend by visiting the expo, photo booths, and taking part in a variety of activities. The main tournament, USA Cup Week, runs from Tuesday, July 16, to Sunday, July 21.

Players will get to represent their teams during the opening ceremonies, which will be happening Tuesday, July 16. That is when they get to trade pins, take pictures, and meet people from all over the world, followed by a big concert that night.

Anyone driving in the north metro area should expect more congestion on the roads and longer wait times at retail businesses and restaurants.