University of Wisconsin suspends face-to-face instruction amid coronavirus

Citing concerns over COVID-19, the University of Wisconsin-Madison has suspended face-to-face instruction, effective March 23.

According to the university's website, "alternate delivery of classes will begin on March 23 and continue at least through Friday, April 10."

A decision on when and whether in-person instruction will resume will be shared in early April.

Meanwhile, residents are being asked to take essential belongings, academic materials, laptops and medications with them for Spring Break and not return to residence halls following Spring Break through at least April 10. The university wrote that students should return to their permanent residence and complete their coursework remotely.

For those unable to return to their permanent residence, University Housing will provide additional guidance to students. Residence halls will remain available to these students where necessary, but "we expect the majority of dorm residents to return home, leaving the residence halls much emptier and making it easier for remaining students to maintain social distance," the university wrote.

Campus will remain open and all faculty and staff should continue their regular work schedules unless advised otherwise by their dean, director or supervisor. The university will continue daily operations, with some exceptions around travel and events.

UW-Stout announced the same precautions Wednesday as well.

Other colleges, including the University of Minnesota, the University of Iowa, and Iowa State University, have also made changes.

