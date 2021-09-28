University of St. Thomas students rally against white supremacist signs left on campus

University of St. Thomas students are rallying against hate posters left on campus early Monday morning.

Signs and stickers from a known white supremacy organization called Patriot Front were posted around the St. Thomas campus, according to St. Thomas Student Diversity and Inclusion Services.

"The messages are not only disturbing, but also go against our stance on diversity, inclusion, and creating a safe space for our students of color," a statement from the group read.

The St. Thomas community gathered for a peaceful rally, organized by a number of multicultural organizations, to denounce the messages Tuesday afternoon.

Community members said this is not what the St. Thomas community embodies, and they need to denounce the posters.

"There were different posters. It said, ‘USA Conquered, not stolen, ‘American is not for sale,’ and ’America First.' And it was a symbol of white supremacy," said St. Thomas student Kevyn Perkins. "It made a lot of people on the campus uncomfortable. So, we’re here, we’re not going anywhere and we’re here to stay."

The students were grateful for the support they had today and say it lets the community know who they are.