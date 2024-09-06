U of M off-campus safety center opening in Dinkytown

The University of Minnesota police are opening a new safety center with the goal of expanding safety on and around campus.

What we know

The safety center is located just off campus in the heart of Dinkytown at the former Kitty Kat Club on 14th Avenue South. In addition to housing police, the center will be used as a community space, including a secure study area for students, a classroom for safety education, self-defense courses, and a space for student legal services, among other things.

Background

Crime near the U of M has been an issue for years with a spike in armed robberies and large groups of young people starting fights and vandalizing property.

Earlier this year, the university police announced they would be responding to 911 calls and other emergencies in Dinkytown in an effort to speed up response times. The areas included from University Avenue Southeast to 4th Street Southeast, and Interstate 35W to Oak Street Southeast. UMPD will also cover I-35W to 19th Avenue Southeast.

These areas cover Dinkytown and the Marcy-Holmes East areas around the University of Minnesota, which were previously covered by Minneapolis police. However, Minneapolis police will still be called in for major crimes.

What’s next?

The center's grand opening is set for 2 p.m. on Friday. Public officials, including Mayor Jacob Frey, the Minneapolis police chief, and the university police chief, are expected to attend the event.