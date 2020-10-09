Univ. of Minnesota Regents vote to cut 3 men's sports programs

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents voted Friday to eliminate three men’s sports programs.

The regents voted 7-5 in favor of a proposal that would cut the men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis and men’s indoor track and field teams at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Men’s outdoor track and field was also among the proposed cuts, but an amendment was added to keep the program.

Athletic Director Mark Coyle announced last month the university would be cutting men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, men’s gymnastics and men’s tennis following the end of the 2020-21 season.

Coyle said the cuts were needed because the U is facing a $75 million loss in sports revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said cutting the sports could save $3 million a year and would also help with Title IX compliance.

Regent Michael Hsu, who voted against eliminating the programs, pushed back against that during Friday's meeting, saying, "We have enough money, we just don’t have the will to find that money within our budget to save these sports. Let’s just be honest about it.”

Advertisement

Here is how the regents voted:

Yes

Richard Beeson

Mary Davenport

Kao Ly Ilean Her

Janie Mayeron

David McMillan

Vice Chair Steve Sviggum

Chair Kendall Powell

No