Union Pacific freight train derails in Portland; Hazmat crews on scene

Oregon authorities and hazmat crews are investigating the derailment of a freight train in Portland Monday.

Portland Fire and Rescue said two empty cars from a Union Pacific Train fully derailed while four other cars partially derailed, prompting the closing of the Steel Bridge.

The bridge is a vertical lift bridge that opened in 1912.

A Union Pacific freight train derailed in Oregon Monday. (Credit: KPTV)

No word of any injuries.

"At about 8:15 a.m. CDT, approximately five Union Pacific train cars derailed near the east end of the Union Pacific Steel Bridge in Portland, Oregon," Union Pacific said in a statement. "The train cars are empty. Clean up is underway, and the cause of the derailment is under investigation."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.