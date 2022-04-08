U student athletes to receive bonuses for academic achievement starting this fall

The University of Minnesota announced Friday, that starting this fall, it will be giving bonuses to student-athletes who perform well academically.

The bonuses, up to $5,980 a year, are allowed after a 2020 Supreme Court ruling.

"I am pleased that the University of Minnesota is able to offer education-related financial support to our student-athletes," Director of Athletics Mark Coyle said in a release. "Our student-athletes continue to excel at a high level on and off the field and have set recent records with regard to GPA, Academic Progress Rate, Graduation Success Rate, Academic All-Big Ten honorees, Big Ten Distinguished Scholars and Academic All-Americans. We continue to look for ways to enhance the student-athlete experience and how best to prepare them for life during and after college. While we are still finalizing these plans in detail, we know providing education-related financial support is another step in the process of supporting our student-athletes."

The University said it is still working out the criteria for the bonuses, but confirmed they will be in place starting in the fall 2022 semester.