U of M to open tailgate lot a day early for RVs ahead of Saturday's Gopher Homecoming game

Tuesday, the University of Minnesota announced a pilot program that will open up the Victory Lot to RVs between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday ahead of the Gophers’ Homecoming match up against the University of Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

The Gophers will take on the Fighting Illini 2:30 p.m. at TCF Stadium.

Some rules do apply to tailgating which can be found here.

RVs would be allowed to stay in the lot until noon on Sunday. The University of Minnesota says RV spots for this season are sold out, but registration is open for next season.