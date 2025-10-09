This U of M professor discovered widespread PFAS contamination, his research isn't done

The Brief University of Minnesota Professor Matt Simcik discovered how widespread the widespread contamination of PFAS chemicals nearly 25 years ago. During a conference Thursday highlighting the university's future, Simcik said the U will continue to play a leading role in responding to PFAS contamination. Simcik announced the university has submitted a proposal to work with social workers to understand how PFAS is affecting the Prairie Island Indian community.



A University of Minnesota professor who helped discover the widespread PFAS contamination in the environment nearly 25 years ago hopes to expand the university's research to better understand the effects chemicals are having on communities.

What we know:

Matt Simcik first became aware of forever chemicals in the early 2000s, after 3M alerted him that their chemicals were showing up in the environment.

At the University's NEXT conference on Thursday, Simcik described the ongoing challenge of dealing with PFAS chemicals that were manufactured and dumped by 3M for decades. They were used in blockbuster products such as Scotchgard and firefighting foam.

"They end up in our waste stream. Either in a waste water treatment plant or in a landfill," Simcik said. "Those two things are not designed to get rid of these tiny chemicals."

3M plans to stop manufacturing PFAS chemicals by the end of this year.

However, the company faces ongoing litigation across the world as researchers try to understand how the chemicals, which do not break down, are impacting our environment and health.

Simcik announced Thursday that the U hopes to expand its own research and has submitted a proposal to partner with social workers to better understand how PFAS chemicals are impacting the Prairie Island Indian Community.

"We have an opportunity within the university to affect change on every level, from the environment to industry and beyond," Simcik said.

The backstory:

Simcik was featured in a FOX 9 documentary that detailed how the state of Minnesota and 3M responded to the widespread PFAS contamination in the early 2000s.

WATCH NOW: EVERYWHERE & FOREVER: BLOOD. WATER. AND THE POLITICS OF PFAS.

After initially alerting researchers such as Simcik, 3M was accused of stifling research into the chemicals they produced for decades.

Video depositions revealed what 3M scientists and executives said under oath.

Simcik's research also prompted a wider investigation by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

However, that research was shut down after a 3M manager was appointed Commissioner of the MPCA.

A whistle-blower was ultimately forced out of the state government, but her findings ultimately led to the state's landmark lawsuit against 3M that was settled in 2018 for $850 million.

The company has since paid billions of dollars to settle additional environmental lawsuits and still faces ongoing litigation related to the health impacts.