HGTV star Ty Pennington intubated after ‘barely’ breathing

article

Design expert Ty Pennington was taken to the emergency room earlier this week due to a major health scare.

Pennington, 58, took to Instagram Friday to detail his hospitalization and included photos of him intubated.

"From the red carpet, to the ICU… this last week has been interesting!" he began his social media post.

The "Trading Places" star explained that a few days after he attended the "Barbie" premiere, he "woke up at 4am and could barely breathe."

"Turns out, that sore throat I’ve had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway. Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver."

The HGTV host continued to say he had surgery Wednesday and was released from the Intensive Care Unit, Thursday afternoon.

Pennington shared that he is currently "still recovering" and thanked the hospital staff.

"A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it’s telling you something," he added.

The TV star posted a series of photos on his social media of events that unfolded amid his health scare this week.

In the first photo, he’s seen giving a thumbs-up while he lays down in a hospital bed with wires attached to his hospital gown.

He additionally shared a photo of him intubated at the Denver hospital. His last photograph was him relaxing in a chair as he pointed to the camera and held a hospital cup.

Ty Pennington attends the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Another snap showed Pennington on the red carpet at the "Barbie" premiere. Pennington will be featured on the upcoming HGTV show "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge," where he will compete against eight other teams to transform a South California home into a life-size version of Barbie’s iconic pink abode.

HGTV star Ty Pennington, 58, was rushed to ICU after attending the ‘Barbie’ premiere. (Getty Images)

Pennington rose to fame after he joined the cast of "Trading Spaces" in 2000.

After "Trading Spaces," Pennington landed the hosting gig for "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," which ran from 2004-2012.

Fast-forward to today, Pennington is in the fourth season of his new show, "Rock the Block," and hosts HGTV’s "Battle on the Beach."

Pennington tied the knot with Kellee Merrell, 35, in 2021.

