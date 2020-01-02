Two more arrests in connection to deadly St. Cloud nightclub stabbing

Two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly St. Cloud nightclub stabbing last weekend, according to St. Cloud police. This makes a total of three arrests in this case.

Early Sunday morning, police learned a 29-year-old man had been stabbed during a fight inside Red Carpet Nightclub. He later died at the hospital.

Monday, police had arrested a 27-year-old man and booked him on suspicion of second-degree murder. They later issued arrest warrants for two others, a 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, believed to be involved in the crime.

Thursday, police found the two additional suspects in Minneapolis. They were taken to Hennepin County Jail and later transported to Stearns County Jail.

The case remains under investigation.