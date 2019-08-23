Twins, Vikings, State Fair traffic descend on Twin Cities this weekend

article

This weekend will be a busy one as Twins fans, State Fair-goers, Vikings fans and more flock through the Twin Cities - all as construction season continues.

The Twins play the Detroit Tigers at 6:10 p.m. Saturday and 1:10 p.m. Sunday at Target Field. The Vikings play the Cardinals at noon Saturday at U.S Bank Stadium.

In downtown Minneapolis, the ramps from I-35W south to 11th Avenue, I-94 west and Highway 55 east are closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26. The detour for I-94 west is I-35W south to Highway 280.

Additionally, the ramps from Third Street, Fourth Street and Washington Avenue to I-35W south are closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26. The detour to I-35W south is Washington Avenue to Cedar Avenue to Riverside Avenue to I-94 west to I-35W south.

Fourth Street to Cedar Avenue to Riverside Avenue to I-94 west to I-35W south will work except from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday during the Vikings game.

The 15th Street bridge in Minneapolis is scheduled to reopen Aug. 23.

Future planning:

The ramp from I-35W north to 31st Street and Lake Street is closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28 and Friday, Aug. 29 and Sept. 3-5.

The access from I-35W north to downtown Minneapolis is closed 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 through 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.

I-94 east is closed from 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 between I-394 and I-35W.

I-94 east is closed from 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 to 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30 between I-394 and I-35W.

For more information on MnDOT projects, click here.