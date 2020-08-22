Expand / Collapse search

Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi placed on 10-day IL after being hit by comebacker

By Howard Thompson
Minnesota Twins
Starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi #12 of the Minnesota Twins falls to the ground after being hit by the ball during the 4th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 21, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

(FOX 9) - After being hit by a nasty comebacker during Friday night's game in Kansas City, Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi will be out at least ten days.

The team announced Saturday Odorizzi was placed on the ten-day injured list. Odorizzi left Friday night's game after being hit during the fourth inning.

Odorizzi suffered a contusion to his chest from the comebacker.

Saturday, the Twins also announced pitcher Zack Littell also left Friday's game with elbow inflammation. He was also placed on the IL.