Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi placed on 10-day IL after being hit by comebacker

After being hit by a nasty comebacker during Friday night's game in Kansas City, Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi will be out at least ten days.

The team announced Saturday Odorizzi was placed on the ten-day injured list. Odorizzi left Friday night's game after being hit during the fourth inning.

Odorizzi suffered a contusion to his chest from the comebacker.

Saturday, the Twins also announced pitcher Zack Littell also left Friday's game with elbow inflammation. He was also placed on the IL.