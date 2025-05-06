Twins-Orioles: How to watch the game on FOX 9
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - FOX 9 will air the Minnesota Twins matchup against the Baltimore Orioles as part of our Twins Tuesday series.
The Twins are 15-20 and fourth in the American League Central, but are coming off a road series win over Boston. They look forward to some very winnable games against the Orioles, who are in last place in the AL East.
What times does the Twins-Orioles game start?
- What: Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles
- When: May 6, 2025. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m.
- Where: Target Field
- How to watch: FOX 9
Before the game, tune into Twins Tuesday Live at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 9, and streaming on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, on FOX9.com, your phone app and in the player above.
Twins TV schedule on FOX 9
FOX 9 is airing 10 Twins games this season, as well as five additional games on FOX. Here's the remaining schedule:
- Tuesday, May 6: Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles at 6:40 p.m.
- Saturday, May 10: Twins vs. San Francisco Giants at 6:15 p.m. (FOX Saturday Baseball)
- Saturday, May 17: Twins @ Milwaukee Brewers at 6:15 p.m. (FOX Saturday Baseball)
- Tuesday, May 20: Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians at 6:40 p.m.
- Saturday, May 31: Twins @ Seattle Mariners at 6:15 p.m. (FOX Saturday Baseball)
- Tuesday, June 24: Twins vs. Seattle Mariners at 6:40 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 8: Twins vs. Chicago Cubs at 6:40 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 29: Twins vs. Boston Red Sox at 6:40 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 16: Twins vs. Detroit Tigers at 6:15 p.m. (FOX Saturday Baseball)
- Tuesday, Aug. 12: Twins @ New York Yankees at 6:05 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 19: Twins vs. Athletics at 6:40 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 2: Twins vs. Chicago White Sox at 6:40 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 6: Twins @ Kansas City Royals at 6:15 p.m. (FOX Saturday Baseball)