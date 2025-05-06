Twins-Orioles: How to watch the game on FOX 9

FOX 9 will air the Minnesota Twins matchup against the Baltimore Orioles as part of our Twins Tuesday series.

The Twins are 15-20 and fourth in the American League Central, but are coming off a road series win over Boston. They look forward to some very winnable games against the Orioles, who are in last place in the AL East.

What times does the Twins-Orioles game start?

What: Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: May 6, 2025. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m.

Where: Target Field

How to watch: FOX 9

Before the game, tune into Twins Tuesday Live at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 9, and streaming on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, on FOX9.com, your phone app and in the player above.

Twins TV schedule on FOX 9

FOX 9 is airing 10 Twins games this season, as well as five additional games on FOX. Here's the remaining schedule: