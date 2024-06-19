Twins memorialize fallen Minneapolis PD officer during pregame ceremony

Baseball is known to bring people together. On this night, the boys of summer are honoring one of the boys in blue.

"I think there will be sadness, but I'm hoping that there's also some joy as well," said Nancy O'Brien, Minnesota Twins Vice President of Community Engagement.

Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a mass shooting late last month. The Twins say Mitchell had been hired to work security on game days, but he hadn't had the chance to work his first game before his death.

"Officer Mitchell was one of our own. He had gone through training to be a Target Field officer. While he didn't get to work his first game, he is still a member of our family, and we take that seriously," said O'Brien.

Before the game, more than 100 of Mitchell's fellow police officers joined Twins and Tampa Bay Rays players along the first and third baselines for the national anthem. Some wore t-shirts with Mitchell's badge number and a blue line on them to pay tribute to his life, sacrifice and legacy.

"It's been a long three weeks, especially for Jamal's family members. So it's great that his children will be able to be here and to celebrate his memory with so many of his fellow coworkers," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

No matter what the hits, runs and errors of the game end up being, the Twins hope the tribute to Mitchell helps the community heal.

"I hope our officers see the amount of love that there is in the community for what they do," said O'Hara.

The Twins also donated $10,000 to Mitchell's family. Fans at the game also had the opportunity to donate to the family as well.