Twin Cities YMCAs to offer distance learning program as schools solidify fall plans

As school districts roll out fall plans, more and more kids are finding they'll be starting school this fall the same way they ended in spring: online - at least part of the time.

Now, the YMCA is unveiling what they've worked on all summer -- a way to be more than childcare and instead, be a distance learning partner.

At the Blaisdell YMCA in south Minneapolis, eight-year-old Andre Smith has been part of their Summer Power childcare program. When school starts in a couple weeks, he’ll still be at the Y.

“I’m going to be doing distant learning on my iPad,” said Smith.

Andre is already signed up for the YMCA of the North’s distance learning program, which is providing a space for kids whose parents or caregivers have to work. Andre said spring was a struggle when he needed help.

“Because they’re talking about like, it’s hard to do like a lot of work because like they’re already doing enough work,” said Andre.

“What we found in the spring were parents who assumed, ‘I’ll be home, I can take care of my child’ and realized that was not the right combination,” said Stephanie Chauss, the executive vice president of Y of the North.



Chauss said they worked all summer with school districts to become a distant learning partner by training on school systems to understand various curriculums.

“We can view assignments just as a parent would view assignments so our whole goal is to make sure our kids keep up on their academics and have time to be kids,” said Chauss.

Nineteen YMCA’s will be host of these distant learning daycares and they’re setting up in about 35 Twin Cities school locations. Another benefit is using the Y’s pool or gym for breaks and social interaction.

“Well because like you can actually do more stuff here, like you can go swimming, you can go outside,” said Andre.

Still, though, Andre looks forward to getting back to normal.

