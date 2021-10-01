Twin Cities woman says she contracted staph infection after visiting local salon

A trip to a local salon has turned into multiple trips to the hospital for one Twin Cities woman.

Ashley Settimi has had her eyebrows waxed every month for more than a decade, but she knew something was wrong after a visit to a metro salon in July.

"I noticed what I thought was a little pimple," Settimi said.

The mark continued to get worse.

"I had to go to the ER to get it drained. I couldn't open my eye," Settimi said.

Testing positive for a staph infection, her doctor diagnosed her with eyelid cellulitis.

"I'm on appointment seven right now...seeing ophthalmologists and getting CT scans," Settimi said.

Staph bacteria is already on our skin, and her doctor told her the eyebrow waxing created a scenario where the bacteria that was already there grew out of control.

Settimi believes she contracted the staph infection from the salon, which FOX 9 is choosing not to name.

"The person that had done the wax went over to a different station and grabbed some tweezers and some shears from the other person's station," Settimi said.

Hygiene is critical when it comes to procedures like waxing.

Before scheduling an appointment, make sure the salon and the technician you're visiting are licensed with the state and ask about their sanitation procedures. If you feel any pain or swelling after a wax, call your doctor right away.

FOX 9 reached out to the owner of the salon, who provided the following statement.

"For the last 13 years, I have run two very successful salons, not only in the state, but across the country. We pride ourselves on professionalism, sanitation, cleanliness, and great hair. We have had zero incidents of infections- whether it be staph or COVID-19. Actually, no cases of COVID-19 have been attributed to salons across the United States. This is the first I have heard of this incident, and I have not been contacted by any attorneys. I look forward to setting the record straight. This is slander."