Twin Cities unites for Annunciation shooting victims

The Brief The Twin Cities community held a fundraiser for victims of the Annunciation Catholic Church mass shooting. The event honored 10-year-old Harper Moyski and included a volleyball tournament and auction. Proceeds will support a memorial for Harper, Fletcher Merkel and fund park spaces.



The Twin Cities community came together for a heartfelt fundraiser honoring the victims of the Annunciation Catholic Church mass shooting.

Fundraiser honors Harper Moyski

What we know:

The fundraiser took place at M1 Volleyball Center, where students played volleyball in memory of Harper Moyski, one of the children killed in the shooting on Aug. 27. Harper's parents, Jackie Flavin and Mike Moyski, emphasized the importance of creating safe spaces for community gatherings.

"We’re raising funds to create spaces like this where people can play, and be safe, and come together and get a sense of belonging," said Flavin.

The event also featured a wall where children expressed their hopes for a world of kindness and peace. Harper’s dad, Mike Moyski, shared the mixed emotions of honoring Harper, saying, "There’s also this mix of emotions where you’re really sad when you see this and know that Harper would love to be here, but at the same time we really know that she’s here with us."

Community shows resilience

What they're saying:

Organizer Katie Abrams highlighted the resilience of the children, many of whom were present during the shooting.

"Almost all of them were in the church that day, and they’ve been through a lot. And yet here they are living in the present, and finding joy and laughter," said Abrams.

The fundraiser concluded with a live and silent auction at Nine Mile Brewing Company, drawing a large crowd. Brock Safe, another organizer, noted the strong turnout and unity, stating, "Today when we started this, we had 300 kids participating in this, and we all got together after the Moyski’s beautiful speech, we all got together and did love for Harper on 3."

The proceeds from the event will go towards a memorial for both Harper Moyski and Fletcher Merkel, the 8-year-old who died in the mass shooting. Also, funds will go towards the Minneapolis Parks Foundation to create park space.