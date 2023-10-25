Trick-or-treaters prepare for chilly Halloween in Twin Cities

With only about a week to go until Halloween, a forecasted cooldown has some spooked as they make plans, but not everyone is concerned.

"As long as you have the right gear, you’re not going to have a bad time," Anna Nahashon said.

The harsh reality for many this year is that winter coats and jackets might be some of the most popular Halloween costumes around the block.

"I try to bundle them up a little bit, put an extra coat on, thermals under the pants," Earl Harvey said.

Meanwhile, those brave enough to go without the extra layers are still thinking outside the box.

"Hopefully I can get something that has a cape, so I can wrap myself up a little bit," Nick Graff said.