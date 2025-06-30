Twin Cities region to gain over 5,000 trees thanks to grant program

article

The Brief Met Council granted $2.5M to the Twin Cities metro for the purpose of planting trees. Community Tree Planting Grants also aim to remove over 2,000 diseased or hazardous trees. Fourteen cities and regional park agencies will receive money from the grant.



The Metropolitan Council approved $2.5 million in grants, igniting an effort to plant 5,100 new trees and remove 2,200 diseased trees across the Twin Cities.

The Community Tree Planting Grants will give 14 cities and parks an opportunity to expand their forestry.

The Community Tree Planting Grant Program

The backstory:

The grant program, established in 2024, started when the Minnesota Legislature set aside $2.5 million to the Met Council. The money was appropriated for the purpose of regional tree canopy improvements. The legislation deems growth of trees as an essential solution to climate and public health issues.

The grant is one of the largest forestry investments in the state's history, making the Twin Cities a national leading region for equitable tree canopy development.

Who is receiving the grants?

Local perspective:

Recipients include cities all over the seven-county metro area, from Anoka to Minnetonka to Oakdale. Grant amounts given to each city range based on population. Here's the list of cities to receive the grants:

Anoka - $83,100 for Sunny Acres Area Urban forest Restoration and enhancement projct

Blaine - $94,880 to remove and replace 39 ash trees

Brooklyn Center - $142,350 for canopy improvements

Coon Rapids - $94,500 for Grow Urban Coon Rapids

Maple Grove - $82,823 for the Rice Lake Neighborhood Ash Tree Project

Minneapolis - $454,407 for ash tree removal completion and replanting project

Minnetonka - $227,215 for the Minnetonka Tree Planting Program

Oakdale - $174,543 for diseased ash tree removal and replacement, tree planting in public spaces and rights of way

Ramsey - $84,255 for Majesty of the Commons - ash replacement and community collaboration

Ramsey County - $171.050 for Pierce Butler Route Tree Canopy Improvement Project

Roseville - $251,796 for the city's EAB mitigation

St. Louis Park - $72,383 for park canopy restoration project

Vadnais Heights - $220,196 for Vadnais Heights Urban Canopy Program

West St. Paul - $296,500 for the city's tree canopy improvement project

The Twin Cities' need for trees

Why you should care:

The Met Council received over 30 applications asking for more than $5 million in efforts to plant more trees.

Concerns are growing among experts as urban heat patterns in the Twin Cities rise. However, they say trees can help this issue. Through shade and evapotranspiration, trees can reduce air temperatures by up to 10 degrees. Besides this, they provide habitats for local wildlife, improve air quality and manage stormwater.

"Removing older, distressed ash trees will make our neighborhoods safer immediately, while thousands of new healthy trees will provide cooling shade, cleaner air and wildlife habitats that people can appreciate and enjoy for decades," Met Council Senior Climate Planner Gillian Greenberg said.

Those who received grants have until June 30, 2027, to complete their projects.